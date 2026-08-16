Trabzonspor have edged closer to signing a high-profile foreign striker, even as the Turkish club press on with efforts to bolster their midfield before the window shuts.

Turkish website 61saat report that talks over a move for Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, striker for Saudi side Al-Hilal, have taken a positive turn. Club and player have agreed personal terms, though a handful of financial details are still holding up an official announcement.

Nunez pockets an annual salary of around 20 million euros at Al-Hilal, according to the source.

The Uruguayan is owed 12 million euros in outstanding dues at Al-Hilal, and he is working to settle the matter. The sum is subject to taxes, which has dragged the negotiations out.

Talks on that front are going well. Some Trabzonspor officials believe the deal could be wrapped up at any moment, even if the money still shapes the timing of any final announcement.

Trabzonspor are chasing a foreign midfielder at the same time. They opened negotiations with a young English player, whose name went unmentioned, but his club knocked back the offer.

Talks with Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor over a switch also failed to yield an agreement, though the two parties could sit down again in the coming period.

The website signed off: "The list of foreigners at Trabzonspor is bracing for a surprise change, as the club is looking for a young midfielder with a tall stature who is skilled at playing in the holding midfielder position, which may force the departure of one of the current foreign players to make room for the new deal."

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