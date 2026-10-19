Trabzon legend predicts: Mohamed Salah will decide the Besiktas clash

Hours before one of the fiercest fixtures of the Turkish league season, former Trabzonspor legend Gokdeniz Karadeniz fired off a powerful message to the club's fans, placing Egyptian star Mohamed Salah top of the list of weapons that will decide tonight's derby against Besiktas.

Trabzonspor host their traditional rivals this evening at eight o'clock at the Papara Park stadium. It's a contest too close to call, and the fans can barely wait.

Karadeniz, one of the most frequently fielded and influential players in the club's history, did not dwell on the local names. Instead, in fiery remarks, he insisted Mohamed Salah would be the most important man in the side for this decisive clash.

Speaking to Turkish website "61saat", Karadeniz said: "Salah is an excellent addition to Trabzonspor. His lifestyle, his professionalism, and his fighting spirit on the pitch, all of these are factors that confirm he was a successful choice. Perhaps no other player of his level could have adapted to Trabzon this quickly."

Next matches TRS Super Lig 13:00 BJK

The Trabzon legend went on, heaping praise on the Egyptian: "From what I see, working with Salah is what everyone wishes for. He is a player who changes the shape of the entire team, not only with his goals but with his professional mentality that has passed quickly to all the players around him."

Trabzon's supporters are banking on Salah to shine tonight and lead them to a precious win over Besiktas, in a derby that could shape the entire course of the Turkish league title race.



