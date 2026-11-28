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Real Madrid's 1-0 deficit against Alaves in the first half was not the only crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu. Jose Mourinho became embroiled in a tense confrontation with the officials after exploding in protest at refereeing decisions, and he almost left his side in an even more difficult position. Only the intervention of his players and members of the coaching staff, who tried to keep him away from the protests and avoid a red card, prevented it.

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The Portuguese coach flew into repeated rages during the match after Alaves took the lead through Toni Martinez, according to Spanish newspaper Sport. He never stopped contesting the referee's decisions.

The protests started early. In the 21st minute of the first half, Mourinho marched over to the fourth official to complain about several decisions, and he kept leaving his technical area to vent whenever he felt Real Madrid had been on the wrong end of an unfair call. Eventually referee Cesar Soto Grado stepped in and showed him a yellow card for taking his protests too far.

One of the biggest flashpoints came when Arda Guler appealed for a foul after a challenge the referee didn't give. The Turkish player was furious, and Mourinho protested hard against what he saw as inconsistent refereeing standards. The touchline rows intensified. So did the Portuguese coach's complaints.

Mourinho refused to accept the booking. He carried on protesting to the fourth official while Soto Grado kept an eye on him, and at one point he looked in danger of a second yellow card. The referee chose to calm the situation rather than show it, sparing Real Madrid the loss of their coach during the match.

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With the coach's temper rising, several Real Madrid players and members of the coaching staff stepped in. Militao, along with members of the bench, tried to pull Mourinho away from the officials and take him back. Soto Grado had shown Mourinho a yellow card after he protested that no foul was given in favour of Arda Guler, who also contested the decision and gestured in protest at the challenge he received during an Alaves attack. The touchline confrontation then flared up as the Portuguese coach's protests escalated.

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The booking didn't cool him down. Mourinho kept up his protests and confronted the fourth official over the refereeing decisions, raising the temperature further and forcing Real Madrid's coaching staff and players to act quickly before the crisis escalated and the coach lost control.

Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger tried to calm Mourinho and persuade him to return to the bench after he charged forward to protest to the referee. His assistants and several players had to surround him to contain his anger, a measure of just how much tension had gripped the coach.

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Still the protests continued. Getting him back to the bench wasn't enough: some players had to escort Mourinho before he was led to the dressing room. It was a striking turn at the Santiago Bernabeu, where refereeing decisions had angered Real Madrid's coaching staff and left the atmosphere charged.