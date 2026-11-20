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Mykhaylo Mudryk has raised eyebrows by praising Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur's fierce rivals.

Speaking to Guest of Gordon, the Ukrainian forward said Arsenal are ‘the club I have always wanted to play for’. “Moving to the Emirates Stadium has always been my dream.”

Mudryk came close to joining the Gunners in 2023, but instead moved from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea for €70 million.

“My agent at the time didn’t even try to make my dream come true. He was determined for me to go to Chelsea because he could earn more in commission there.”

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“At the time, I had no idea about that. These are things I only found out later,” the 25-year-old forward concluded.

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Mudryk joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Chelsea last summer and is playing for the club this season. Tottenham have an option to buy the left winger for €80 million.

An ankle injury has limited him to just one appearance for the club this season. He is expected back in Roberto De Zerbi's matchday squad next week.

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Mudryk had not played at all over the previous year and a half. He was found guilty of doping in late 2024 and suspended after a positive test for meldonium.

Mudryk says he was not responsible for the doping and points to the Ukrainian football association. “Meldonium isn’t available in England. With the Ukraine national team, pills were regularly handed out in a cup and we had to take them.”