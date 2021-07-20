Tottenham in talks to sign Bryan Gil in £25m-plus Lamela deal with Sevilla

Spurs are ready to use the Argentine as a makeweight as they bid to secure the services of the highly-rated Spanish winger

Tottenham are in talks with Sevilla to sign Bryan Gil in a deal worth £25 million ($34m) plus Erik Lamela, Goal can confirm.

Spurs are closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window as new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo steps up his preparations for the 2021-22 campaign.

The north London outfit are currently locked in negotiations with Sevilla for highly-rated Spanish winger Gil, who is set to star for Spain's Under-23 side at the Tokyo Olympics later this week.

What are the terms of the potential deal?

Gil has a €50m (£43m/$59m) release clause in his current contract, but Tottenham are attempting to snap him up for half that amount by including Lamela in the deal.

The Argentine attacker is ready to commit to a three-year contract at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, with Sevilla prepared to match the salary expectations specified in his existing agreement at Spurs - which is due to run until 2023.

Why do Spurs want to sign Gil?

Gil has emerged on the radar of a number of top clubs across Europe after an impressive loan stint at Eibar in 2020-21.

The 20-year-old, who graduated to Sevilla's first team back in 2019, was powerless to prevent the Basque club from finishing bottom of La Liga, but still managed to stand out with his dynamic displays in the final third, recording four goals and three assists in 28 La Liga games.

Gil even managed to earn a maiden call-up to Spain's senior squad in March, making his international debut in a 1-1 2022 World Cup qualifying draw with Greece.

Lamela's record at Spurs

Big things were expected of the 29-year-old when he signed from Roma in 2013, but persistent struggles for form and fitness have ultimately prevented him from reaching his full potential.

Lamela has racked up 257 appearances in all competitions for Spurs to date, scoring 37 goals, while also setting up another 47 for his team-mates, but has yet to win a single piece of silverware in north London.

