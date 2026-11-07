Tottenham Hotspur hold a special trump card for sensational Harry Kane return

Tottenham Hotspur retain a clause that could help them bring back Harry Kane despite the England striker's lucrative new contract with Bayern Munich, according to The Telegraph.

After recently extending his Bayern contract until mid-2029, Kane reportedly became Europe's best-paid player. Earlier reports put his guaranteed basic salary at around £400,000 a week. The new deal has not ended Tottenham's chances of reuniting with their former captain.

When Kane moved to Bayern in the summer of 2023, Tottenham negotiated a 'first-option matching right'. It allows the London club to match a potential bid for the striker from another club. The agreement lasts throughout his time at Bayern, including after any further contract extensions.

The clause only comes into play if Bayern decide to sell Kane and he is open to returning to Tottenham. There is no pre-agreed transfer fee. If another club reaches an agreement with Bayern, Tottenham can make the same offer and try to bring him back to London.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham would take any affordable chance to re-sign their all-time leading goalscorer. Kane, however, is not currently considering a return. The 33-year-old remains focused on his future at Bayern, where he still wants to win major trophies.

Kane joined Bayern in 2023 for around €95 million after spending no fewer than 13 years at Tottenham. He scored 280 goals for the club, making him the most prolific player in its history.

At Bayern, the striker has also posted impressive figures, with his Ballon d'Or win last week the icing on the cake. The agreements in place still leave the door slightly ajar for a Tottenham return.