Tottenham Hotspur vs Hoffenheim club friendly preview: Everything you need to know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Hoffenheim: Match details

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00

Tottenham Hotspur and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim will kick-off on 15 August 2026 at 14:00 GMT (10:00 AM EST / 15:00 BST).

Read more: Premier League on demand: How to watch football highlights and full match replays

Match preview & recent head-to-head

Tottenham Hotspur host German Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for another pre-season test ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign. The two sides carry memorable recent history into this fixture, having faced off in a thrilling UEFA Europa League clash in January 2025, where Spurs edged out a 3-2 victory at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim. This summer reunion provides both managers with a ideal high-level tune-up before official competitive action resumes.

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Tottenham Hotspur pre-season journey

Under the leadership of head coach Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham have enjoyed an active and undefeated pre-season schedule. Spurs kicked off their summer preparations in July with a 1-0 victory over Milton Keynes Dons, before embarking on international fixtures that yielded a 2-0 win over Auckland FC and a penalty shootout triumph following a 1-1 draw against Sydney FC. De Zerbi’s squad built further momentum in early August with a hard-fought 2-1 victory away against Chelsea, before concluding their recent outings with a 1-1 draw against La Liga's Getafe.

TSG Hoffenheim pre-season journey

TSG Hoffenheim enter the Tyneside-bound leg of their tour on the back of an impressive 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign under manager Christian Ilzer, which saw the Sinsheim club secure European qualification once again. Throughout their summer schedule, Ilzer’s side has focused on sharpening their high-intensity pressing and quick vertical transitions through a series of demanding domestic and international tests. Facing Premier League opposition in London gives Hoffenheim the ideal platform to test their tactical discipline before opening their competitive season in the DFB-Pokal and Bundesliga.

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Team news & squads

No confirmed team news has been provided for either side ahead of this friendly. Tottenham's squad depth will be of interest given the volume of transfer activity this summer, with Djed Spence among those whose futures remain uncertain amid reported interest from Inter Milan. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and probable lineups will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Tottenham go into this match having won three and drawn one of their last five pre-season outings. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Getafe, while their standout result was a 1-2 win over Chelsea earlier in the window. Across their last five matches, Spurs have scored five goals and conceded three.

Hoffenheim have been in commanding form throughout pre-season, winning all five of their warm-up matches. They beat Karlsruher SC 3-0 in their most recent outing and recorded a 4-1 win over Greuther Fuerth before that. The German side have scored 27 goals across their five fixtures, though the 21-0 victory over amateur side Massenbachhausen significantly inflates that total.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Europa League Hoffenheim TSG 2 Tottenham Hotspur TOT 3 FT 3 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

Tottenham and Hoffenheim have one recorded meeting in this dataset. In the Europa League in January 2025, Spurs won 3-2 away at Hoffenheim. That remains the only head-to-head reference available.