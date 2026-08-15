Ferran Torres has hailed his official switch to Paris Saint-Germain in the current summer window.

The move to the Parc des Princes for 50 million euros made Torres the fifth-highest transfer deal in Barcelona's history.

Torres said, in remarks highlighted by the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "I am very happy to be starting a new adventure with an ambitious club like Paris Saint-Germain. I want to thank the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and the coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join this team, which I hope to help win as many titles as possible."

"It is true that since we won the World Cup, things have moved very quickly," he added. "We barely got any holidays to take it in. But in the world of football everything moves at maximum speed, and we already have to focus on the new season. I am joining an ambitious team and I must live up to expectations, help my teammates as much as possible, and also try to give a lot of joy to these wonderful fans."

Asked about Luis Enrique, Ferran did not hesitate to call the coach "like a father in the world of football", and he hopes to repay that trust through goals and good performances.

"When I had the chance to train under him with the national team, he always placed great trust in me," he continued. "Today, having the opportunity to return to train under his leadership fills me with enthusiasm and makes me very excited to take part in this project. I think he is a coach who knows well how to guide a player, understand him and trust him, even when the player does not quite believe it himself. He knows how to motivate you to give your best. This is a very positive thing, and above all, he knows how to bring out all your potential."

He concluded: "I want to return to winning every possible title, to make the Parisians happy, to score many goals, to provide many decisive assists, and above all, to continue this winning run."