Torrents immediately shows his good side at Ajax

New signing Jofre Torrents has wasted no time making an impression at Ajax. The left-back, who arrived from FC Barcelona, was in attendance on Tuesday night for Jong Ajax's home game against FC Emmen in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

Technical director Jordi Cruyff is a big admirer of Torrents and was the man who lured him away from Barcelona. The young full-back signed a four-year contract at the Johan Cruyff ArenA on Monday.

Diego Pugno stole the show in the first half, with the Italian attacker scoring twice. Emre Ünüvar was also on target for Jong Ajax, who eventually lost 6-4 to FC Emmen.

For some time, Cruyff had been working on a deal for Torrents, who was under contract at Barcelona until mid-2028. The technical director initially seemed to be pushing for a loan move, but he has now managed to land the left-footer on a permanent deal.

At Ajax, Torrents will compete with Caio Henrique and Owen Wijndal for a place. Wijndal could still leave, although he has made a solid impression this season and a transfer is not necessarily straightforward because of his high wages.

Earlier this summer, Ajax had already signed two left-backs in Henrique and Fouad Zahouani. The Moroccan, however, was initially brought in for Jong Ajax and made his debut against FC Dordrecht on 7 August.