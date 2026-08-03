Pre-season is drawing to a close, the first competitive matches have been played and the transfer market is in full swing. The new Eredivisie season is now just around the corner. In a series of season previews, we are putting all 18 Eredivisie clubs under the microscope this week. In this article, the focus is on Ajax. We analyse the summer window, take a look at Míchel's style of play, identify a player who could spring a surprise and make several other bold predictions for the new season.

Míchel faces a daunting task as Ajax's new head coach: turning the Amsterdam club back into title contenders. The club have deliberately targeted experienced players who can make an immediate impact. Whether that shift in direction is enough to take Ajax back to the top will become clear in the coming months.

Ajax will want to erase the 2025/26 season from the memory as quickly as possible. After Francesco Farioli narrowly missed out on the title, his successor John Heitinga was tasked with restoring attractive football. Almost every decision went wrong. Three different head coaches took charge in a single season and Ajax eventually scraped a place in the Conference League qualifying rounds through the European play-offs.

Then Jordi Cruijff stepped in decisively. He cut the squad heavily and brought in no fewer than five new signings to add serious experience and leadership. The objective is clear: Ajax must challenge for trophies again and close the gap to PSV. That makes it especially interesting to see whether Míchel can turn a squad that looks far better balanced on paper than last season into a team that convinces week after week.

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Incoming and outgoing transfers

Ajax's recruitment drive has taken a different turn. In the summer of 2025, the hierarchy mainly chased technically gifted signings. In recent weeks, experience has been the priority. Julian Brandt, Marcos Leonardo, Paulo Henrique and Tolu Arokodare have brought know-how and quality, while Marc-André Ter Stegen's arrival has been on the cards for weeks. Daley Blind, too, is expected to play an important role with his experience. Ajax even paid almost €20 million for Leonardo.

Some of those deals still carry risk. Ter Stegen, now 34, has made only 12 competitive appearances in the past two years because of injury problems, while Blind is now 36. Will he not slow the development of Youri Baas and Dies Janse?

Meanwhile, Cruijff has pressed on with his squad overhaul. High earners Wout Weghorst and Branco van den Boomen left on free transfers, while Sivert Mannsverk was sold for a modest fee. Ajax banked no fewer than €23.5 million for top talent Sean Steur. The departures of loanees Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Viteszlav Jaros also freed up plenty of room on the wage bill. The same goes for Chuba Akpom, who completed a move to Ipswich Town for more than €9 million.

More business could follow in the coming weeks. Ajax want to sign a new holding midfielder in any case, but they also appear to be bracing themselves for the departure of Mika Godts. The Belgian is firmly on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, who already have a broad personal agreement with Ajax's star man and have submitted an opening bid of €45 million.

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Pre-season results

Because Ajax entered in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, they started preparations for the new season early. For Míchel, recent weeks have mainly been about drilling his style of play into the squad.

Results mattered less. Ajax began pre-season with a 3-1 defeat to Panathinaikos, then built momentum with wins over AEK Larnaca (1-0), Olympiakos (1-0) and Burnley (2-1). They also drew 1-1 with VfL Bochum in between. In the second qualifying round of the Conference League, Míchel's side brushed aside FK Vojvodina. Across two matches, the Serbian club were beaten 8-2. Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare scored their first unofficial goals for Ajax on Sunday against FC Volendam (1-3).

Several highly rated youngsters also got the chance to impress the Spanish coach in recent weeks: Pharell Nash (18), Jinairo Johnson (19), Mohamed Abdalla (16) and Abdellah Ouazane (17). Ouazane stood out most of all. The midfielder produced a fine assist in the first leg against Vojvodina and then scored the winner in the friendly against Burnley.

Oscar Gloukh also caught the eye. After a disappointing debut season in Amsterdam, the Israeli sent a clear message to Míchel with a hat-trick in the return leg against Vojvodina.

The style of play

Míchel's ideas are clear. Ajax must take the initiative. Possession is the starting point. The Spanish coach wants his side to play high up the pitch, press early and create chances through constant movement off the ball. Winning the ball back immediately is also a key part of his football philosophy.

With the ball, Ajax build from a 4-3-3 shape with a holding midfielder in front of the defence. From there, one full-back steps into midfield while the other tucks in alongside the centre-backs. That creates a build-up structure with three central defenders and a holding midfielder protecting the rest defence. The attacking unit consists of two wingers, the advanced full-back and two attack-minded midfielders who are expected to threaten between the lines and around the penalty area. Striker Marcos Leonardo must stay central as much as possible. Ajax expect the Brazilian to operate primarily as a finisher.

Out of possession, Míchel wants a compact team with short distances between the players. From that shape, Ajax regularly press high in a 4-4-2, with the number 10 pushing up alongside the striker.

So far, Míchel is pleased with how his players are taking on those principles. "I always say that when a player goes forward to press, he gives energy to the team. If I run with a certain determination to win a ball, the team feels that we have the energy to win the ball back. That energy has to flow constantly. In every action, you show your team-mate that you want to help."

"And to attack we need not one, not two, not three, not four, not ten, but eleven players. We want eleven players to attack. That has to happen with full conviction and a certain joy," he said recently on Ajax's club website.

That style demands technically gifted and tactically intelligent players who recognise spaces and know how to exploit them. It also explains why Ajax turned this summer to players such as Julian Brandt, Daley Blind, Caio Henrique and almost certainly Marc-André Ter Stegen.

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The key player

Julian Brandt's move to Ajax may have been the best-kept secret of the summer. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder arrived in Amsterdam on a free transfer and, after seven seasons with Borussia Dortmund, is now beginning his first adventure abroad.

On paper, the 48-cap Germany international instantly becomes one of the Eredivisie's standout names. The big question is how fit Brandt actually is. If he reaches his level, though, Ajax have a player who can decide matches with his technique, creativity and football intelligence.

Ajax often lacked exactly that profile in midfield last season. Their attacking play regularly looked sluggish and too predictable, which left the Amsterdam club relying heavily on the individual quality of Mika Godts. Brandt gives Míchel an attacking midfielder who can receive the ball under intense pressure, solve problems in tight spaces and send team-mates clean through with a single through ball. Marcos Leonardo is a striker who can thrive on that.

With a major move for Godts to PSG looking increasingly realistic and uncertainty still surrounding a possible successor, Brandt appears set to become Ajax's most creative player.

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Who will break through?

Abdellah Ouazane has every chance of becoming one of Ajax's midfield revelations this season if he can carry his pre-season form into the campaign. Competition for the number 10 spot is fierce with Julian Brandt's arrival and Oscar Gloukh already at the club, but the 17-year-old can also operate very well as a number 8. He also has plenty to learn from the more experienced midfielders around him.

Speaking to Ajax Life after the friendly win over Burnley, Míchel was full of praise for the youngster and appears ready to give him every chance next season. "Ouazane's performances are top. He still has to develop further, but he is certainly a player who can help us."

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When will the season be deemed a success?

Last season, Ajax finished a full 24 points behind champions PSV. Even so, technical director Jordi Cruijff declared a few months ago that the club's ambition was to challenge directly for the title again this season.

This summer backed up those words. By bringing in several experienced, high-quality signings, Ajax made it clear they want to launch an immediate push. The ambition is easy enough to understand too. The Netherlands have definitively lost sixth place in the UEFA coefficient rankings to Portugal, which means the Eredivisie will have only one direct Champions League spot from the summer of 2027 onwards.

Supporters have endured several disappointing seasons and are desperate for a team that can compete for trophies again. Expectations have shot up because of the ambitious summer window. A serious title challenge now looks like the minimum target for Míchel and Ajax.

(Bold) predictions

Player of the year: Julian Brandt. If the German stays fit, he will immediately become Ajax's creative brain. His football intelligence, technique and experience will lift the midfield to a higher level.

Biggest disappointment: Maher Carrizo. Ajax invested heavily in the Argentine last winter, but for now he should not count on a starting place. Carrizo's patience will once again be tested next season in a reserve role. It is not so much that Carrizo himself is lacking a great deal, but simply that other players are higher in the pecking order.

Best signing: Julian Brandt. Who else? Ajax have signed a 48-cap Germany international on a free transfer who has performed at the highest level for years. The creative force could easily prove to be the best Eredivisie signing of the summer.

Top scorer: Marcos Leonardo. The Brazilian is a proven goalscorer. With Brandt feeding him and enough service from the flanks, he will be Ajax's top scorer by some distance in the 2026/27 season.

European result: Conference League semi-final. Ajax have more individual quality than many of the participants and can therefore go deep. To actually win the trophy, however, everything will have to fall into place.

Final Eredivisie position: Second place. Ajax have received a major injection of quality this summer, but PSV remain the team to beat for now. PSV's defence is expected to be strengthened significantly in the coming weeks. The Eindhoven club's squad is still overflowing with individual quality and has an exceptional number of players who can make the difference. Should key players such as Joey Veerman, Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi leave only late in the transfer window without equivalent replacements arriving, the title race will still be wide open.

In the build-up to the first round of the Eredivisie, we are putting the spotlight on all 18 clubs this week. Curious to know when the season preview of your favourite club will be published? Ask in the comments. And share your own bold predictions about Ajax too.































