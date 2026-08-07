Toni Kroos has gone, and Real Madrid still can't answer the question he left behind: who runs the midfield now? The Spanish club thought Rodri might be the man. The Spaniard chose a different path, shutting the door on a fix that could have ended a crisis stretching across two seasons. Real Madrid are back on the hunt for the "compass" to restore balance to their midfield.

Finding a solution to their playmaking problem has become urgent now that Rodri has committed to a move to Barcelona.

Just two weeks before the La Liga campaign kicks off, Real Madrid have wrapped up several deals to strengthen the squad, bringing in Cucurella, Dumfries, Konaté, Bernardo Silva, Carlos Espí and Yan Diomande. Yet the capital club are still hunting for a player who can fix the obvious shortage of creativity in midfield.

Rodri, the Manchester City man, was the most pressing answer of all. The team have struggled since Kroos left, missing anyone capable of leading the attacking build-up and setting the tempo from midfield.

That shortage has been glaring across the past two seasons. Real Madrid have lacked a "compass" to drive their attacks and give them control in central areas, which turned signing Rodri into a demand of the fans and the board alike.

Real Madrid still have time

Losing out on Rodri hasn't closed the window. Real Madrid can still act in the market, which runs until the end of 1 September.

José Mourinho wants to reinforce the middle of the park. He also knows the club's ability to close a new deal may hinge on the fate of certain players, chief among them Eduardo Camavinga and Raúl Asencio, with outgoings likely needed to make room for newcomers.

3 options on Real Madrid's table

Rodri's switch to Barcelona has narrowed the shortlist. Some of the other names linked to the club look tough to land, such as João Neves and Vitinha, the Paris Saint-Germain pair.

Even so, a small group of midfielders remain, players whose files Real Madrid could reopen in the final days of the market, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

Spain's Martín Zubimendi, the Arsenal man, leads the list. His name was pushed hard at Real Madrid last season on Xabi Alonso's request before he joined the English club.

Zubimendi hasn't delivered the season expected of him. Even so, a return to Real Madrid's thinking remains possible, especially with the team crying out for someone who can dictate play from deep.

Next up is Germany's Angelo Stiller, the Stuttgart player, whose name has been linked with Real Madrid for months. He is currently planning to stay in Germany, though a strong move from the Spanish club could change his mind.

Adam Wharton, the 22-year-old Crystal Palace player, is another standout. He commands wide interest in England, with links to a move to Chelsea.

What Mourinho currently has

With the midfield file unresolved, Mourinho will have to lean on the players already available inside his 4-2-3-1 plan.

As things stand, Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni lead the way for the holding pair, with Jude Bellingham pushing up into the playmaker role behind the striker.

Bernardo Silva and Arda Güler give Mourinho further options, two players of similar technical quality whose roles lean more towards attack, especially the Turkish star, who tends to drift into areas closer to the opponent's goal.

Camavinga is another option, though his future remains up in the air. He isn't relied upon as a starter, yet he wants to stay.

Should the Frenchman remain, he is likely to be a secondary choice, thanks to his ability to fill more than one position without owning a fixed, clear role in midfield.