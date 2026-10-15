Barcelona want Pedro Porro. The Tottenham Hotspur full-back is on their list of targets for the summer window, but prising him away from north London will be anything but straightforward.

According to the newspaper Sport, Tottenham have no intention of letting the Spaniard go cheaply and have already slapped a price of around 90 million euros on his head.

Pay that, and Porro becomes the most expensive right-back in the history of the game.

Journalist Graeme Bailey reported on Thursday via TEAMtalk that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have registered an interest in signing Porro in 2027.

Intermediaries acting for the player are believed to have already contacted both clubs to test the water. Either way, the deal would demand a huge financial outlay.

Spurs have set their asking price at 75 million pounds sterling, roughly 88.6 million euros.

That would comfortably smash the current record for a right-back, which Paris Saint-Germain set when they paid Inter Milan 67 million euros for Achraf Hakimi in 2021.

Why are the London club so bullish? Porro extended his contract last summer for five seasons, and that renewal hands Tottenham the stronger hand at the table. It does not, according to the same information, rule out an exit in 2027.

Porro's current market value sits at 45 million euros. Spurs either want to keep him or make a serious profit if they cannot.

Events on the pitch could shape his future too. The full-back signed that new deal convinced Tottenham would build something competitive under Roberto De Zerbi. The results have told a different story.

Six Premier League rounds, no wins. It has been a hugely disappointing start to the season for the London side.

All of which suits Barcelona and Real Madrid nicely, particularly if the Spanish defender fancies a return home with one of the two giants of his domestic league.