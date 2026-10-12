To make Real's task easier: Olise sets a surprising condition for Bayern

France international Michael Olise wants a release clause written into his new Bayern Munich deal, despite the astronomical salary the Bavarian club are offering to keep him.

According to the newspaper AS, Bayern moved early to tie down Olise, who is attracting growing interest from Real Madrid.

German outlets have revealed the details of the club's plan to convince him to stay.

His current contract runs until 2029. He joined the Bundesliga giants two seasons ago from Crystal Palace for just 53 million euros.

Bayern know they need to come up with something exceptional. His level has risen, and so has the queue of clubs watching him.

So the Bavarians are ready to double his current salary and make him the best-paid player in the squad, ahead of Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.

The Frenchman earns 14 million euros at the moment. He wants more than 25 million.

One sticking point remains, and it is one Bayern would rather avoid: Olise insists on a "release clause" allowing him to leave.

That clause would hand him a route out in the future, even after signing fresh terms and committing to the project.

His insistence on the point suggests staying in Munich is a very serious option, but he wants a trump card in his pocket, one that lets him walk whenever he chooses.

German contracts do not carry release clauses that let a player buy his way out for a fixed sum unless it is spelled out in the deal. That is exactly what Olise and his agent are chasing.

Setting the figure will be the hard part. Bayern want it at 200 million euros. Olise is asking for far less.