Tite surprises Ziyech with a decision that was not initially planned

Hakim Ziyech has won early praise from Botafogo coach Tite, who views the Morocco international's technical quality and versatility across the attack as a valuable boost to the Brazilian side's tactical options, especially in the playmaking role.

Speaking in media statements, Tite said Ziyech has exactly what the number 10 role demands: the ability to drift between the lines and find space, with the added option of using him out wide.

The Brazilian coach admitted Ziyech has clocked up more minutes than first planned. The team simply needs his technical edge, and his flexibility hands the staff several options both in the starting line-up and in how the attacking duties are shared out.

Medina can fill the same role in a different style, Tite noted, while an ankle injury has sidelined Montoro for now. Danilo Pereira, meanwhile, stands out for his ability to drive the ball forward vertically and link up with the forwards, giving the side another way to build attacks.

Ziyech has already featured in his first two games in a Botafogo shirt. Supporters loved what they saw, voicing their admiration for his quality. It points to a promising start for the Moroccan with his new club.