How to watch today’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against the Phoenix Suns to start the highly anticipated NBA game on December 8, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Phoenix averages 116.2 points per game, while Minnesota averages 120.3 points. Additionally, the Timberwolves have a tiny advantage on the boards, averaging 43.2 rebounds per game compared to the Suns' 42.5.

Phoenix has 25.4 assists per game, while Minnesota has 26.5 assists per game. Minnesota boasts 5.1 blocks per game compared to the Suns' 4.1, while the Suns have 10.9 steals per game, significantly more than the Timberwolves' 8.3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet the Phoenix Suns in an epic NBA game on December 8, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date December 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is shooting 48.8% from the field and 83.7% from the free-throw line while scoring 28.1 points per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.2 rebounds per game, comprising 6.7 defensive and 3.5 offensive rebounds.

Julius Randle averages 5.9 assists per game while averaging 33.6 minutes, but he also averages 2.7 turnovers.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Phoenix Suns team news

Mark Williams averages 3.3 offensive and 5.7 defensive rebounds per game, totaling 9.0.

Grayson Allen shoots 44.9% from the field and averages 17.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Collin Gillespie has a 44.3% field goal percentage and contributes 13.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Isaiah Livers Hip injury Day-to-Day SG, Devin Booker Groin injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won four of the last five games against the Phoenix Suns, demonstrating their dominance in the previous five head-to-head meetings. Minnesota's victories have frequently been accompanied by great scoring efforts, such as a 124-109 win on March 29, 2025, and a 116-98 result on March 3, 2025, demonstrating their ability to control the game on both ends.

The Suns demonstrated their ability to compete tightly by defeating Minnesota 114-113 on November 22, 2025, and forcing them to close games like 120-117 on November 18, 2024.

Another close battle is inevitable, since several games have been decided by slim margins. The Timberwolves may enter with confidence if they maintain their recent winning streak, but the Suns' recent one-point victory indicates they can reverse the tide in their favor.

Date Results Nov 22, 2025 Suns 114-113 Timberwolves Mar 29, 2025 Timberwolves 124-109 Suns Mar 03, 2025 Timberwolves 116-98 Suns Jan 30, 2025 Timberwolves 121-113 Suns Nov 18, 2024 Timberwolves 120-117 Suns

