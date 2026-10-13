Timber copies Bergkamp at Arsenal; Manchester United suffer another setback

Jurriën Timber played an important part for Arsenal on Tuesday, scoring a fine goal in their 3-0 Champions League victory over Lille OSC. Manchester United, struggling in the Premier League, lost 2-0 away to Atlético Madrid. Matthijs de Ligt spent all 90 minutes on the bench for the visitors.

Atlético Madrid - Manchester United 2-0

In the opening minute, Alex Baena set up Pablo Barrios to give Atlético Madrid the lead. Manchester United recovered somewhat, and Bryan Mbeumo shot narrowly wide after 12 minutes. The alert Jan Oblak later denied Mbeumo.

Manchester United escaped when Alejandro Grimaldo hit the post. Johnny Cardoso then had a goal that would have made it 2-0 ruled out for offside just before half-time.

A few minutes after the break, Julián Álvarez struck the post. Bruno Fernandes went close to equalising at the other end, hitting the crossbar. Joshua Zirkzee, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo came on in the closing stages as Manchester United chased an equaliser. Their task became harder when Leny Yoro received a straight red card for bringing down an opponent who was through on goal.

Ademola Lookman scored on the rebound after a swift Atlético Madrid counter-attack. It was a painful evening for Michael Carrick, who is enduring a disappointing start to the season as manager of the English giants.

Arsenal - Lille OSC 3-0

After 20 minutes, Bruno Guimarães shot narrowly wide, and Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer denied Mikel Merino. A few minutes later, Ayase Ueda had a goal ruled out for offside. Eberechi Eze also went close for Arsenal, but it remained 0-0 at half-time.

Arsenal appealed loudly for a penalty when Bruno Guimarães went down after the restart, but referee Felix Zwayer decided not to award one after a VAR check. Timber then lobbed Özer from close range to make it 1-0. Eze scored Arsenal's second shortly afterwards.

Then Bukayo Saka made it 3-0. Arsenal have six points from two group matches, having won 0-1 against Napoli last month.