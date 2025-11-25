How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The pivotal NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves is set to take place on November 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Thunder are 2-1 in their division and sixth within the Western Conference with 26.5 assists per game, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 6.6 assists per night. The Timberwolves have only a 1-5 record compared to winning opponents, but they are 6-5 against Western Conference opposing teams.

The Timberwolves make 13.7 three-pointers a game, which is just less than the Thunder's average, while Oklahoma City averages 14.1 three-pointers per game, one more than Minnesota usually permits.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in an exciting NBA game on November 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date November 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting an outstanding 54.3% from the field and 89.8% from the free-throw line while scoring 32.2 points per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.9 rebounds per game, with 3.3 coming from the offensive glass.

Branden Carlson is shooting 48.8% and scoring 3.8 points per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Aaron Wiggins Thigh injury Day-to-Day SG, Jalen Williams Wrist injury Day-to-Day

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is shooting 47.5% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line while averaging 27.8 points per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.2 rebounds a game, 3.6 of which are offensive rebounds.

Julius Randle averages 5.8 assists per game over 33.5 minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Terrence Shannon Jr. Foot injury Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Thunder have dominated this series based on their last five meetings, winning four of them, including a number by significant margins. Oklahoma City's potent offense has continuously accelerated the pace, scoring at least 114 points in each of its wins over Minnesota.

The Timberwolves demonstrated their ability to respond with a strong 143-101 victory, and if they can maintain that level of energy and defensive effort, they have a chance to turn things around. However, the Thunder could once more dominate the game and win handily if they maintain their effective scoring and defensive pressure.

Date Results May 29, 2025 Thunder 124-94 Timberwolves May 27, 2025 Thunder 128-126 Timberwolves May 25, 2025 Timberwolves 143-101 Thunder May 23, 2025 Thunder 118-103 Timberwolves May 21, 2025 Thunder 114-88 Timberwolves

