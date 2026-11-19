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Ajax coach Míchel Sánchez welcomed much of his squad to De Toekomst on Thursday, but trained without Tolu Arokodare, Oscar Gloukh and Abdellah Ouazane.

Ajax say the trio returned to Amsterdam shortly before Thursday's training session, too late to take part. Their availability for Sunday's match against ADO Den Haag does not appear to be in doubt, although Míchel will probably clarify matters on Friday.

Both Tolu and Ouazane enjoyed successful international breaks. Tolu carried his excellent Ajax form into his appearances for Nigeria, coming off the bench to lead them past Tanzania with two goals ( 3-1) .

Tolu earned a starting place against Tanzania again four days later, but even he could not prevent the latest Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the sides from ending in a 0-0 draw.

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Ouazane, still only 17, enjoyed a particularly successful first start for Morocco. A few days after his debut against Niger ( 5-1 ), he fired Morocco to a 0-1 win in the ‘away match’ against Niger in Rabat.

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That made Ouazane the youngest goalscorer in Morocco's history. He also helped Morocco reach a historic fifth place in the FIFA world rankings.

Gloukh, unlike Tolu and Ouazane, could not quite make his mark for Israel. They finished bottom of their Nations League group after draws against Kosovo (0-0) and Austria (1-1).

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All three are important players for Míchel, who hopes Ajax can carry their pre-break form into Sunday's match against ADO. Ajax won five of their last six matches before the international break.

ADO look like ideal opponents for Ajax to build confidence against. The side from The Hague are seventeenth, though they won their last match 3-1 against Sparta Rotterdam. Former Ajax coach Maurice Steijn is also set to return to the touchline at ADO.