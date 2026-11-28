Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named one player who "must be handed a starting place in the team for their next game against Newcastle United", after the side lost 4-0 to Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday in the 12th round of the Premier League.
United slumped to a second successive Premier League defeat by the same scoreline, this time in their first home game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Their winless run in the competition now stretches to ten matches.
The hosts started brightly, but Callum Wilson struck twice in the first half before Kristoffer Ajer added a third in the closing minutes. Kevin Schade completed the rout in stoppage time, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Senne Lammens.
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The defeat left Manchester United 19th, second from bottom, and they could drop to the foot of the table by the end of the round if Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday. With a midweek trip to Newcastle's St James' Park fast approaching, Ferdinand has urged Pochettino to start Shea Lacey. The youngster caught the eye after coming off the bench in the closing minutes against Brentford.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: "I don't think anyone came out of that game with anything positive, except probably Shea Lacey. Lacey has to start now. He's the only one who hasn't built up the scars of these experiences with the team."
He added that Lacey "doesn't have a history with the team in which he's been battered by every kind of opponent in the league. When he came on, it was as if he was saying: I'm free, give me the ball, I want to show what I've got. He has to start", according to Metro.
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The former United defender believes the rest of the squad have been worn down by the repeated poor results and now carry deep wounds. Lacey hasn't been through any of that. In Ferdinand's view, that makes him a suitable option to give the side a fresh boost.
His criticism went beyond the physical side. Ferdinand also pointed to a drop in confidence and a lack of solutions on the ball, saying United's players don't look able to cope with the swings within matches and run short of ideas in possession.
He said: "When we've got the ball, it seems like there are no spaces to play through. It becomes hard to break the opponent down, and when the other team win the ball back near our box, their players are up there pressing us and we can't find any spaces to pass into."
Opponents, by contrast, find their way to United's defence far more easily when they win the ball back near their own areas. Ferdinand added that the team can't play with speed and intensity for long enough, and lack the physical attributes required across different positions.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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