‘This lad has far more quality than all those big signings at Ajax’

Mario Been and Kees Kwakman cannot understand why Abdellah Ouazane is still having to settle for a reserve role at Ajax. They said as much on De Eretribune on ESPN.

Against NEC on Saturday, Ouazane got half an hour in the 1-1 draw, but it was not enough to make the difference. The 17-year-old talent produced a few dazzling actions but could not find the net.

“It takes a long time before Ouazane comes on, doesn’t it,” Been begins. “You spend the whole match watching those expensive, big names who have been signed, but a boy like that from the club’s own youth set-up has, in my view, far more quality than most of those they have brought in.”

For Been, the message to coach Míchel Sánchez is simple. “I would always play him. Because he can also beat people.”

“That is very important in these kinds of matches, that you can also beat players when you are one on one,” Been adds.

Kwakman then joins in: “He still opts for Gloukh on the left wing. He had a few nice actions as well. And on the right they are still searching too, especially now that Berghuis is not there.”

Still, Kwakman cannot believe Ajax are handling Ouazane so cautiously. “I’m a big fan of Ouazane, but they are being so cautious with him there,” Kwakman says in disbelief. “Yes, why? You should ask the performance coach that.”