Memphis Depay will stay at Corinthians for longer, the Brazilian club officially announced on Tuesday. The 32-year-old forward is now under contract until 31 July 2028 after extending his deal. Memphis has accepted a substantial pay cut to continue his adventure at Corinthians.

Corinthians and Memphis had been at odds for a long time because of the financial crisis gripping the club. After lengthy negotiations, both sides have now decided to extend their collaboration by two years.

"All sorts of emotions are going through me. First of all, I want to thank everyone who was involved in the extension process. Corinthians are of course gigantic. I have seen it - and everyone has seen it - how big the club are. How great we are together. I am incredibly happy. I cannot wait to get back to work. There are many things we are going to fight for. I am very happy", Memphis beams on the Corinthians website.

"They were long negotiations, but they ended in the best possible way for both Corinthians and myself. I am very grateful to the club for all the efforts to keep the player. We are very happy with the extension and ready for this next phase", the grateful president Osmar Stabile adds.

Memphis has therefore signed for another two years. The Brazilian branch of ESPN reports that the contract has a total value of €22 million. He was still due €12.5 million, but that has been reduced to €9 million. The amount will be paid to Memphis in four instalments.

After joining Corinthians in September 2024, the Netherlands international has now scored 20 goals in 79 matches. In the meantime, Memphis has become the all-time top scorer of the Netherlands national team. His tally for the Netherlands stands at 55 goals.