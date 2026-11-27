Share Follow GOAL on Google

A draw has become an extremely rare result in Barcelona's matches under German coach Hansi Flick, who has no taste for sharing the points. The team's numbers this season reflect that: they have played 18 matches without a single draw, winning 16 and losing two.

Advertisement

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Flick's Barcelona have long forgotten what a draw feels like. Their last one came on 10 March, a 1-1 against Newcastle in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Harvey Barnes put the English side ahead in the 86th minute. Lamine Yamal then rescued Barcelona from the penalty spot at the death, after six minutes of stoppage time had been played.

Since then, Flick's side have played 32 matches, winning 27 and losing five. Not one has finished level.

The pattern is even more striking in LaLiga, where you have to dig a long way back through the records to find the last time Barcelona shared the points in the domestic competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

That came on 31 August 2025, a 1-1 against Rayo Vallecano. The team have now gone 15 months without a league draw.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Levante vs Racing Santander ExpressVPN

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano ExpressVPN

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao ExpressVPN

Elche vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves ExpressVPN

Valencia vs Osasuna ExpressVPN

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona ExpressVPN

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla ExpressVPN

Espanyol vs Getafe ExpressVPN



















Between Rayo Vallecano and Newcastle, Barcelona drew only once more: 3-3 against Club Brugge in the league phase of last season's Champions League.

If seeing Flick's side finish level is rare, seeing them fail to score in a 0-0 is rarer still.

Advertisement

In fact, it hasn't happened once during the German's time in charge. It's an exceptional and surprising statistic, and it says plenty about Flick's ambition, his attacking approach and his constant desire to win.

A fearless side

Barcelona have entered a new season under Hansi Flick with big ambitions at home and in Europe. Their attacking power and the variety of options in every area of the pitch have established them as serious contenders for trophies.

Advertisement

The 2026-27 LaLiga title race is fiercely contested. The Catalan club top the table on 36 points after 13 rounds, three clear of Real Madrid, and neither side looks ready to give up first place.

The Clasico against Real Madrid on 25 October proved one of their toughest tests so far, ending in a 2-1 defeat. Barcelona quickly regained their balance, thrashing Deportivo Alaves 6-1 before beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 away from home.

Advertisement

Their most recent league outing showed real character. Two goals down against Villarreal, Flick's players turned it round to win 3-2 thanks to a big improvement in the second half, proof that they can handle difficult situations and come from behind.