A draw has become an extremely rare result in Barcelona's matches under German coach Hansi Flick, who has no taste for sharing the points. The team's numbers this season reflect that: they have played 18 matches without a single draw, winning 16 and losing two.
According to Spanish newspaper AS, Flick's Barcelona have long forgotten what a draw feels like. Their last one came on 10 March, a 1-1 against Newcastle in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
Harvey Barnes put the English side ahead in the 86th minute. Lamine Yamal then rescued Barcelona from the penalty spot at the death, after six minutes of stoppage time had been played.
Since then, Flick's side have played 32 matches, winning 27 and losing five. Not one has finished level.
The pattern is even more striking in LaLiga, where you have to dig a long way back through the records to find the last time Barcelona shared the points in the domestic competition.
That came on 31 August 2025, a 1-1 against Rayo Vallecano. The team have now gone 15 months without a league draw.
Between Rayo Vallecano and Newcastle, Barcelona drew only once more: 3-3 against Club Brugge in the league phase of last season's Champions League.
If seeing Flick's side finish level is rare, seeing them fail to score in a 0-0 is rarer still.
In fact, it hasn't happened once during the German's time in charge. It's an exceptional and surprising statistic, and it says plenty about Flick's ambition, his attacking approach and his constant desire to win.
A fearless side
Barcelona have entered a new season under Hansi Flick with big ambitions at home and in Europe. Their attacking power and the variety of options in every area of the pitch have established them as serious contenders for trophies.
The 2026-27 LaLiga title race is fiercely contested. The Catalan club top the table on 36 points after 13 rounds, three clear of Real Madrid, and neither side looks ready to give up first place.
The Clasico against Real Madrid on 25 October proved one of their toughest tests so far, ending in a 2-1 defeat. Barcelona quickly regained their balance, thrashing Deportivo Alaves 6-1 before beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 away from home.
Their most recent league outing showed real character. Two goals down against Villarreal, Flick's players turned it round to win 3-2 thanks to a big improvement in the second half, proof that they can handle difficult situations and come from behind.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm