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Schalke 04 suffered an 8-1 thrashing at SC Paderborn. With the derby against BVB a week away, the club are in disarray. Coach Miron Muslic has publicly torn into his team, and not everyone agrees with him.

"I would have sacked him immediately after the interview," former Bundesliga player Stefan Schnoor said on Doppelpass on Sport1 . Schnoor pointed to the helplessness Muslic had openly admitted during his tirade.

"He basically said: 'Since the start of the season, my staff and I have tried everything, and the team aren't responding,'" Schnoor added.

The 55-year-old former Wolfsburg player saw three possibilities: "Either he's only doing the wrong things, he's been given only the wrong players for the way he wants to play football, or he's completely at his wits' end. But if I'm that much at my wits' end and I say so publicly, how are my team supposed to compete against BVB in the derby next week? What plan do I have then? First I tear them to shreds, and then they're supposed to go through fire for me. This is difficult and it doesn't work."

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After his side's disastrous display in East Westphalia on Saturday afternoon, Muslic publicly tore into the entire team . He said none of his players apart from goalkeeper Loris Karius had shown they were good enough for the Bundesliga in recent matches. "The performance was a disgrace. I am utterly ashamed. None of the senior players, with the exception of Loris Karius, are capable of leading the team," Muslic told DAZN, adding : "We're rapidly destroying what we've worked to build. We've let Schalke down. With the team as it is now, we're not good enough for the Bundesliga." Then came the line that Schnoor believes should have cost him his job: "Whatever we try as a staff, it doesn't work."

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The Paderborn thrashing was chronically goal-shy Schalke's sixth defeat of the season. They have won just once in 11 games. Schalke scored 50 per cent of their goals so far this season in their 3-1 win over Union Berlin in mid-September. Next Sunday brings their first derby against BVB since 11 March 2023 and Schalke's relegation.

Schalke 04 stand by Miron Muslic

Schalke sit 16th, have just been humiliated at Paderborn and have heard promotion hero Muslic's explosive criticism. But they are not discussing a change of coach. Sporting director Frank Baumann was unequivocal. "There is 0.0 discussion about Miron," Baumann told WAZ. "We win together, we lose together. Miron prepared the lads well. It's not a question of changing tactics. Ultimately, the players are the ones on the pitch and they have to deliver."

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Muslic arrived at Schalke 04 from Plymouth Argyle for the 2025/26 season as a relatively unknown coach. His emotional speeches, good results and the promotion he ultimately secured comfortably soon made him a fan favourite. Now the 44-year-old is under serious pressure for the first time. His contract runs until 2028.