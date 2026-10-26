This has never happened before! Lamine Yamal makes history again at the Ballon d’Or

Last year, the 19-year-old made history by defending the title, a feat no player had previously managed. The Kopa Trophy has only been awarded since 2018, though.









Kylian Mbappe won the first award and, like Yamal and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, went into the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony this Monday as one of the leading favourites.

Follow the Ballon d'Or ceremony here in the live blog









Yamal made no secret of the fact that he had come to London hoping to receive the Ballon d'Or. When co-host Thierry Henry asked him at the Kopa Trophy presentation whether this was the title he had hoped for today, the whole room laughed. Yamal turned away, looking somewhat embarrassed, and declined to answer. He eventually said his team-mate Pau Cubarsi deserved the Kopa Trophy more than he did.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 ALA

Who won the trophy for best young female player?

FC Barcelona's Vicky Lopez, 20, was also voted best young female player, retaining her title. The attacking player won the quadruple with Barca.