José Mourinho has responded to the leaks surrounding the refereeing team set to take charge of next Sunday's Clásico against Barcelona. The Portuguese coach will lead Real Madrid into the Camp Nou in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Reports over the past few hours claim that Juan Martínez Munuera will referee the match on the pitch, with Iglesias Villanueva handling the video technology.

The subject came up at the press conference following Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Leipzig on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League. "This comes out of context, but the announcement will be made 24 hours before the match," Mourinho said.

According to Marca, he added: "I do not like this type of information, and I do not like it coming out at this time, and I am not referring here to these two referees specifically." A link to the full report is available online.

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Barcelona sit top of La Liga with a perfect record of 27 points, six clear of third-placed Real Madrid.



