Zinedine Zidane has been dealt a fresh blow in the France camp. Aurelien Tchouameni, the Real Madrid midfielder, limped out of Tuesday's "Les Bleus" training session before it ended with a groin injury.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" reported that Tchouameni underwent medical tests to determine the nature and severity of the injury, with fears he could leave the national team camp and miss France's two Nations League matches against Italy and Turkey.

Network "RMC" went further, revealing that the Real Madrid star's absence from the next two games has already been confirmed.

Tchouameni had missed Zidane's first camp with the national team back in September and October before returning in November. Many expected him to make his first appearance under the new coach, especially after rediscovering his form with a run of strong performances for Real Madrid.

His setback follows those of Pierre Kalulu and Marcus Thuram, who have both dropped out of Zidane's plans. That leaves the France coach staring at the loss of a third player within a matter of hours, ahead of Thursday's eagerly awaited clash with Italy and Sunday's trip to Turkey.

France had already ruled out Kalulu on Monday evening, calling up Wolfsburg's Sael Kumbedi in his place. Thuram then withdrew on Tuesday, with Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi drafted in.