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Thibaut Courtois revealed he once had contact with PSV Eindhoven and would have liked to play for the Dutch club ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash. The Belgian goalkeeper also warned of PSV's high-pressing attack as Madrid chase a fifth straight European win at the Bernabeu.

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Courtois reveals past PSV transfer contact

Thibaut Courtois admitted he once held talks with PSV Eindhoven and would have liked to play for the Dutch club earlier in his career. Speaking to the media ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League matchday-five meeting with PSV at the Bernabeu, the Belgian reflected on growing up near Eindhoven.

"There were some contacts in the past, when I was playing in Belgium. Many young players had dreams and wanted to play for PSV," Courtois said. "It's a very interesting club, very close to home, where I was born, and I would have liked to play in Eindhoven as well."

Familiar faces and warning over PSV's style

Courtois highlighted his personal ties to PSV and praised their front-foot approach under head coach Peter Bosz. He expects an open test against a side eager to press high and push numbers forward.

"It's a very good club, with great attacking ability. I know one of the masseurs well. I have many connections with them, Van Bommel too, for example," Courtois said. "It will be a difficult match; they are an attacking team that likes to push forward, press high up the pitch, and score a lot of goals. I hope we have an interesting match, and of course, that we can win."

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Contrasting European form for both clubs

PSV arrive in Spain sitting top of the Eredivisie with 29 points after a 4-1 away win at NEC Nijmegen, led by top scorer Sven Mijnans with nine goals this season. In the Champions League, Bosz's side have four points from beating Porto, drawing with Shakhtar Donetsk and losing to Leipzig and Brugge.

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Following the midweek test against PSV, Courtois and Real Madrid remain at the Bernabeu to host Alaves on Saturday.