Thibaut Courtois has a clear message for national team coach Mark van Bommel: ‘Nobody should ... me’

Thibaut Courtois was absent from the Belgium squad for national team coach Mark van Bommel's debut, but the door remains wide open for a return.

Speaking to DAZN, the 34-year-old goalkeeper said: "I was perhaps thinking about retiring from international football after the World Cup. But I have to say that this World Cup was one of the finest tournaments I have experienced with the Red Devils. It was a great group."

Courtois remains an international, although he sat out the last international window. The Belgian needed time to rest his body and declined to play in the Nations League matches against France, Italy and Turkey. "I had said that I wanted to rest," Courtois said.

"I thought that first international window was very busy. From what I've heard from the players, it was. Afterwards, you also have to go straight back to your club, and the matches come in quick succession. Italy, France, Turkey... Those are difficult matches. At that point, it was a bit too much, especially as I had suffered two muscle injuries in a short space of time. I had a week's rest here and was able to recharge my batteries."

Van Bommel had no problem with the decision, Courtois said. "He made it clear that my absence was not a problem. Senne (Lammens, ed.) and Maarten (Vandevoordt, ed.) did well. If I return for the European Championship qualifiers, it is up to him to decide whom he wants to play."

Returning to the squad would not automatically make Courtois first choice again. "I have never joined up with the national team expecting that I would definitely play. Of course, I know my qualities and know that I can be important. But competition is always good."

"Nobody has to guarantee me a starting place. If Senne Lammens, Maarten Vandevoordt or Mike Penders do well and he would rather play them, there are no hard feelings. In any case, we have no shortage of goalkeepers in Belgium," he concluded.