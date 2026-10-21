In an interview with Sportsboom, Michael Yormack, president of Vinicius' agency Roc Nation Sports International, confirmed that Arsenal were seriously pursuing the winger. "Arsenal were very heavily involved. They were very aggressive," Yormack said. Vinicius had seriously considered a move to London. "Did he ever seriously consider Arsenal? I mean, of course. When a team like Arsenal roll out the red carpet for you and make you feel truly wanted, then of course you have to listen," he explained.

Real Madrid won out in the end. In August, Vinicius signed a lucrative new contract tying him to the club until 2032. That came as little surprise to Yormack: "Vini's heart beats for Madrid. That's where he always wanted to be, that's where he is, and that's where he hopes to spend the rest of his career. I don't think there was ever any doubt about that. To spend your entire career at a single club, the best club in the world, would be something very special."

For Vinicius, the relationship with Real Madrid has not always been smooth. Despite his success on the pitch, his own supporters have repeatedly criticised him and booed him several times at the Santiago Bernabeu. His behaviour made headlines repeatedly last season, notably when former coach Xabi Alonso substituted him in the Clasico against FC Barcelona. Vinicius lost his composure and shouted in front of the cameras: "Always me. I'm leaving the team. I'm going, it's better if I go."

His outburst prompted renewed speculation about a possible departure. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is even said to have contacted Vinicius personally to persuade him to move to London.

So far this 2026/27 season, the winger has just one goal and three assists from ten competitive matches. He also has a LaLiga suspension: after Vinicius pulled an opponent's hair before what appeared to be his goal against FC Villarreal and then lost his temper, he was banned for four league matches.

The Brazilian can still play in the Champions League. He is available to face RB Leipzig on Wednesday.