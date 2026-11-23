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Barcelona's comeback against Villarreal has sparked a fresh war of words with Real Madrid. A former official of the Catalan club used the win to aim mocking messages at their arch-rivals, in comments that have put the growing tensions between the two sides back in the spotlight, particularly the refereeing controversy that has resurfaced in recent days.

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Barcelona came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 at Camp Nou, staying top of La Liga on 36 points, three clear of Real Madrid. Toni Freixa, Barcelona's former spokesman and secretary under Sandro Rosell's board, took to social media to react.

After the match, Freixa wrote: "Barcelona are top, and the rest keep dreaming." It was a clear jibe at Real Madrid and their title challenge. Then he turned his fire on media voices aligned with the Madrid club.

In another post, he added: "The best thing right now is listening to the crying and the manufactured controversy from all those who thought we would slip up. They are going mad with their hatred, while we are enjoying ourselves. It's wonderful."

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Freixa's comments come amid renewed tension between the two clubs. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reopened the Negreira case at the club's general assembly, criticising Barcelona over the alleged refereeing help they have benefited from over the past two decades.

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Perez pointed to the numbers since VAR's introduction: 42 Real Madrid goals ruled out, compared with 19 for Barcelona. Madrid supporters use that statistic to question the fairness of the competition. A section of Barcelona fans see it the other way round, believing Real Madrid have benefited more from refereeing decisions throughout their history.

On the pitch, Barcelona delivered a stronger response. Two goals down inside 10 minutes, they had silenced their own Camp Nou crowd. They refused to give up, though, and relentless attacking and sustained second-half pressure on Villarreal carried them to a 3-2 win.

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Read more: Mourinho senses danger: how long can Real Madrid survive on chaos?

Lamine Yamal missed a penalty in the 23rd minute with the score at 2-0, but still starred in the fightback. He drove the Catalan side's attacks and helped them take control of the game. Barcelona collected three important points to keep their three-point gap over Real Madrid (36 points) ahead of next Wednesday's Champions League trip to Azerbaijani side Sabah in Baku.

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Hansi Flick's side need an away win to boost their hopes of a top-eight finish in the league phase and avoid the play-off for the round of 16. The Villarreal comeback has given the players a timely morale boost before the European clash.

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