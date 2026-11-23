Barcelona's comeback against Villarreal has sparked a fresh war of words with Real Madrid. A former official of the Catalan club used the win to aim mocking messages at their arch-rivals, in comments that have put the growing tensions between the two sides back in the spotlight, particularly the refereeing controversy that has resurfaced in recent days.
Barcelona came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 at Camp Nou, staying top of La Liga on 36 points, three clear of Real Madrid. Toni Freixa, Barcelona's former spokesman and secretary under Sandro Rosell's board, took to social media to react.
After the match, Freixa wrote: "Barcelona are top, and the rest keep dreaming." It was a clear jibe at Real Madrid and their title challenge. Then he turned his fire on media voices aligned with the Madrid club.
In another post, he added: "The best thing right now is listening to the crying and the manufactured controversy from all those who thought we would slip up. They are going mad with their hatred, while we are enjoying ourselves. It's wonderful."
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Freixa's comments come amid renewed tension between the two clubs. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reopened the Negreira case at the club's general assembly, criticising Barcelona over the alleged refereeing help they have benefited from over the past two decades.
Perez pointed to the numbers since VAR's introduction: 42 Real Madrid goals ruled out, compared with 19 for Barcelona. Madrid supporters use that statistic to question the fairness of the competition. A section of Barcelona fans see it the other way round, believing Real Madrid have benefited more from refereeing decisions throughout their history.
On the pitch, Barcelona delivered a stronger response. Two goals down inside 10 minutes, they had silenced their own Camp Nou crowd. They refused to give up, though, and relentless attacking and sustained second-half pressure on Villarreal carried them to a 3-2 win.
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Lamine Yamal missed a penalty in the 23rd minute with the score at 2-0, but still starred in the fightback. He drove the Catalan side's attacks and helped them take control of the game. Barcelona collected three important points to keep their three-point gap over Real Madrid (36 points) ahead of next Wednesday's Champions League trip to Azerbaijani side Sabah in Baku.
Hansi Flick's side need an away win to boost their hopes of a top-eight finish in the league phase and avoid the play-off for the round of 16. The Villarreal comeback has given the players a timely morale boost before the European clash.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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