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Netherlands v Serbia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD4Getty Images Sport
Rian Rosendaal
Translated by

These players are one booking away from suspension for the Netherlands national team

Netherlands vs Greece
Netherlands
Greece
UEFA Nations League A

Six Netherlands players are one booking away from suspension ahead of Friday's home Nations League match against Greece.

Jan Paul van Hecke, Quinten Timber, Jurriën Timber, Noa Lang and Tijjani Reijnders will be suspended if they receive another yellow card. Virgil van Dijk is also one booking away from a ban, but the Netherlands captain will miss Friday's match through injury.

Against Germany (1-1) in September, Quinten Timber, Van Hecke and Van Dijk picked up yellow cards. Jurriën Timber and Reijnders were booked away to Serbia, while Lang received a yellow card away to Greece.

Anyone who picks up another yellow card will miss Monday's final group match against Germany at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 16 November.

Under Nations League rules, two yellow cards trigger a one-match suspension, as do four, six and eight. Yellow cards carry over from the group stage and are only wiped clean in the quarter-finals.

Next matches
NED

NED

UEFA Nations League A

13 Nov 2026

GRE

GRE

With eight points from four matches, the Netherlands top Nations League Group B, level on points with Greece. Germany have five points, while Serbia are yet to pick up a point.

Greece led 2-0 at half-time in the sides' previous meeting, but goals from Van Dijk and Reijnders salvaged a point for national team coach Xavi's side.

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