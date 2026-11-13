Six Netherlands players are one booking away from suspension ahead of Friday's home Nations League match against Greece.

Among them, Jan Paul van Hecke, Quinten Timber, Jurriën Timber, Noa Lang and Tijjani Reijnders will be suspended if they receive another yellow card. Virgil van Dijk is also one booking away from suspension, but the Netherlands captain will miss Friday's match because of an injury.

Quinten Timber, Van Hecke and Van Dijk picked up yellow cards against Germany (1-1) in September. Jurriën Timber and Reijnders received yellow cards away to Serbia, while Lang was booked in the away match against Greece.

If any of the six receives another yellow card, they will miss Monday's final group match against Germany through suspension. The Netherlands play at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 16 November.

In the Nations League, two yellow cards bring a one-match suspension. The same applies after four, six and eight yellow cards. Yellow cards are not wiped from players' records immediately after the group stage, but only in the quarter-finals.

Next matches NED UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GRE

The Netherlands top Group B of the Nations League with eight points from four matches. Greece have collected the same number of points. Germany have five points, while Serbia remain without a point.

Trailing Greece 2-0 at half-time in their previous meeting, the Netherlands fought back through goals from Van Dijk and Reijnders to earn national-team coach Xavi's side a point.