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Netherlands v Serbia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD4Getty Images Sport
Rian Rosendaal
Translated by

These Netherlands players are at risk of suspension

Netherlands vs Greece
Netherlands
Greece
UEFA Nations League A

Six Netherlands players face suspension ahead of Friday's Nations League home match against Greece.

Jan Paul van Hecke, Quinten Timber, Jurriën Timber, Noa Lang and Tijjani Reijnders will be suspended if they pick up another yellow card. Virgil van Dijk is also at risk, but the Netherlands captain will miss Friday's match through injury.

In September's 1-1 draw with Germany, Quinten Timber, Van Hecke and Van Dijk picked up yellow cards. Jurriën Timber and Reijnders were booked away to Serbia, while Lang received a yellow card away to Greece.

Any player booked on Friday would miss Monday's final group match against Germany. The Netherlands play at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 16 November.

Nations League rules bring a one-match suspension after two yellow cards, then again after four, six and eight. Yellow cards are not wiped clean immediately after the group stage, only in the quarter-finals.

Next matches
NED

NED

UEFA Nations League A

13 Nov 2026

GRE

GRE

With eight points from four matches, the Netherlands top Group B of the Nations League. Greece have the same tally, Germany have five points and the Serbian side are still without a point.

The Netherlands trailed Greece 2-0 at half-time in their previous meeting, but goals from Van Dijk and Reijnders earned coach Xavi's side a point.

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