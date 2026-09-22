"It actually happens in every game that we shout at each other once," Waldemar Anton recently revealed. But that is not a big problem for either him or Serhou Guirassy, after all both have known each other for "so long that we can tell each other what we think on the pitch too, even if it might sometimes be a bit over the top", said the Borussia Dortmund defender.

Against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday evening, in the 1-0 win, Anton again would have had reason to give Guirassy a piece of his mind. When the striker went off in the 74th minute, he took too long to leave the pitch, meaning substitute Fabio Silva had to wait 60 seconds under the new rules before he was allowed to come on. BVB had to play a man short for that brief spell, and coach Niko Kovac reacted with clear displeasure to Guirassy's sluggishness.

Anton could therefore keep focusing on his actual job. Back at his former club, where fans have booed the 30-year-old loudly on every touch ever since his sudden move to Dortmund two years ago, he had plenty to do as well. But once again, neither he nor his team could be breached.

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Waldemar Anton has a huge share in BVB's upturn

Since Kovac took charge, Borussia's defenders have hardly lacked for work. The coach has now almost perfected that side of the game within his team. BVB had the best defence in the league last year too, conceding 34 goals. And after four matchdays, with three clean sheets for the Westphalians, they are back at the top alongside Bayern Munich with two goals conceded.

Broken down to individual performances, Anton unquestionably has a huge share in that improvement. After a difficult first season, when he missed a longer stretch for the first time in his career because of two muscle fibre tears suffered practically back to back, Anton has developed into a "total constant" at BVB, as Kovac said about him months ago.

Kovac never misses a chance to praise his protégé, who dislikes labels such as "defensive chief". Most recently, before the Champions League opener against Villarreal, Kovac said of Anton: "He is a leader. One who leads the way. He thinks, eats, sleeps, drinks football 24/7. Someone who supports his team-mates, never gives up and gives everything for the team - a role model."

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How often did Waldemar Anton start for BVB in 2025/26?

Anton had already produced an outstanding season the year before and was defensively more stable than the team-mate next to him, Nico Schlotterbeck, who was injured then too, just as he is at the start of this year. The "Ironman" (Kovac on Anton) delivered that with remarkable reliability and consistency, and the raw numbers show it: Anton was unavailable for only three of 47 competitive matches in 2025/26. In the league and cup, he completed all 35 appearances in full.

Despite his World Cup participation with Germany, Anton had among the shortest preparation times of all Dortmund players before the start of the new season. He has not lost much, though. Instead, Anton has carried on exactly where he left off, in absolute top form.

What makes Anton so valuable beyond his constant availability is the way he leads through discipline, mentality and resilience. He plays without frills, defends relentlessly and robustly, and is a warrior before the Lord. His anticipation has developed into an outstanding quality. Since Mats Hummels, no one at BVB has defended so intelligently and successfully on the front foot as Anton.

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Waldemar Anton is currently the best German centre-back

The statistics reflect that too: in duel success rate, aerial duels won, and balls intercepted and cleared, Anton ranks among the best players in the league. He is indispensable to Dortmund's stability and has become one of the faces of the upturn under Kovac. Given his strong start to the season and his current form, there is no better German centre-back than Anton right now.

That makes it all the more likely he will take on a decisive role in the national team's restart. Like Kovac, Germany coach Jürgen Klopp preaches a style of football built on a rock-solid defence. Anton brings experience, is fully up to speed physically and mentally, organises the back line well and provides an important pillar for young players. In short, he has all the qualities essential to Klopp's vision for the future DFB team.

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What role will Waldemar Anton play for the DFB under Jürgen Klopp?

In the long term, Anton's sporting disadvantage in the national team could be Schlotterbeck's strong left foot and the excellent diagonal balls in build-up play that make him seem a touch more predestined. But does that necessarily mean Bayern Munich's Jonathan Tah remains the established number one centre-back?

One thing is certain: little self-promotion can be expected from Anton himself. Anton is "very calm, very modest, very humble", Kovac once said: "Putting his own ego in the background and the team in the foreground - simply outstanding." Time will tell how the competition develops for Anton in the Germany squad. At BVB, the current league leaders, he no longer has to face any.

Waldemar Anton: his performance data at BVB