Theo Janssen pulls off huge cup upset: De Treffers knock out Keuken Kampioen Divisie leaders

De Treffers pulled off a huge upset in the first round of the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup on Thursday evening. Theo Janssen's side beat Keuken Kampioen Divisie leaders Heracles Almelo 1-0 at Sportpark Zuid. Sebastiaan van Bakel scored the only goal against the side from Almelo, who finished with ten men after Ivan Borac was sent off.

From the start, the hosts showed no fear of a Heracles side that fielded an entirely second-string team. De Treffers created several early chances. Bas Brussaard shot narrowly wide after a quarter of an hour, while Tim Waterink and Van Bakel also threatened.

Heracles gradually gained more control and looked to take the initiative with their passing. Tristan van Gilst sent a free-kick over, while the goalkeeper denied Borac from a corner. De Treffers had the biggest chance, but Willem den Dekker fired high over from close range.

Just before half-time, Heracles escaped again. Brussaard hit a powerful shot from the right, and goalkeeper Timo Jansink tipped the ball onto the bar. Despite chances at both ends, the sides went in level at 0-0.

Despite Heracles having 61 per cent possession, De Treffers had seven attempts on goal before the break to the visitors' five. Heracles took the initiative after the restart. Jeff Reine-Adélaïde thought he had scored in the 54th minute, but the offside flag ruled out his goal.

A minute later, Borac blocked the ball with his upper arm and received his second yellow card, leaving Heracles with ten men. The visitors made three substitutions, but De Treffers struck next.

Van Bakel broke the deadlock in the 61st minute. Kane Keizer drove a low cross in from the right, and the forward got ahead of Vicente Robles to put the ball past Jansink: 1-0. Sportpark Zuid erupted.

Soon afterwards, De Treffers had chances to put the match beyond doubt. Jansink saved Keizer's shot, then Jari van Ginkel hit the bar from a corner. On the increasingly misty pitch in Groesbeek, Heracles pushed forward late on despite being a man down. With the ball barely visible from the touchline, N'Djoli headed just over two minutes from time.

De Treffers held on to hand Heracles a painful cup exit and send Janssen's side into the second round.

Results of the other matches:

GVVV 3-0 Noordwijk

Hoek 4-2 Sparta Nijkerk

Purmersteijn 1-0 Gemert (extra time)

ACV Assen 0-0 AFC (extra time)