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Martin Demichelis RB Leipziggetty
Marko Brkic
Translated by

“Then I’ll go myself”: Martin Demichelis responds to RB Leipzig rumours with a clear message

Bundesliga
M. Demichelis
RB Leipzig

Rumours of Martin Demichelis leaving RB Leipzig early were particularly loud at the start of the season. The Argentinian has now addressed the speculation himself.

"I know I have to achieve goals with RB Leipzig. That is why I am here. And if we do not achieve those goals by the end of the season, I will leave of my own accord. That is how it is. The people who know me know that very well," Demichelis told Bild.

The 45-year-old took over as Leipzig coach from Ole Werner in the summer. Leipzig had relieved Werner of his duties after just one season, despite his leading the Saxony club back into the Champions League. RB then suffered heavy defeats against Werder Bremen (1-3), Como 1907 (1-4) and Bayer Leverkusen (0-2) in quick succession.

After those defeats, rumours began to swirl. Several reports suggested Leipzig were already considering possible successors. Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, in particular, was repeatedly linked with a possible return to RB. Roger Schmidt, who succeeded Jürgen Klopp as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, is said to have argued internally for Demichelis to stay and pushed for a public show of support. That backing came after the Como match.

Marcel SchäferGetty Images

"Of course, we have noticed what has been discussed about our club in the media and on social networks over the past few days. We are very ambitious and critical of ourselves. At the same time, we remain calm and focused, and stand together as a club. That applies to all staff, the team and the entire coaching staff. Everyone has our support and our trust," managing director for sport Marcel Schäfer said at the time.

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Since then, the situation around Demichelis has calmed down. RB suffered a heavy 1-6 defeat against Bayern Munich and a 1-4 defeat against Real Madrid in the meantime, but the Saxony club have won their last three competitive matches. Leipzig have also reached the last 16 of the DFB Cup. On Saturday, Demichelis' side beat Schalke 04 2-0.

"It was only our first away win. The season is still long," Demichelis said, putting the victory in perspective. RB Leipzig are currently back in fourth place in the Bundesliga, three points behind the leading pair of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

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