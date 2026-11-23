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A single like has once again shone the spotlight on the relationship between Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and his former coach Xabi Alonso, who is now in charge of Chelsea.

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According to the newspaper Sport, Vinicius reacted on Instagram to a 433 post about Chelsea's heavy 1-4 defeat by Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

It didn't go unnoticed, not least given the Real Madrid man's history of disagreements with his former coach.

The timing is awkward for Xabi Alonso. Chelsea sit eighth in the Premier League with 16 points from 11 rounds, with five wins, one draw and five defeats.

The Blues have lost three of their last four Premier League matches. Leeds hadn't won at Stamford Bridge since 1999, and the heavy defeat has only piled more pressure on Alonso, who admitted his side are going through a fragile spell.

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Vinicius's like is open to more than one reading, but it's hard not to think back to the complicated relationship the pair shared at Real Madrid last season.

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Once Alonso took over as Real Madrid head coach, the Brazilian lost part of the prominent role he was used to, and his substitutions became a recurring source of tension.

The Clasico changed everything

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The biggest flashpoint came on 26 October 2025, in the Clasico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid led 2-1 when, in the 72nd minute, Alonso took Vinicius off and sent on Rodrygo.

The Brazilian winger was furious. Shouting "Always me", he publicly protested the decision, headed straight to the dressing room and later returned to the bench. The scene overshadowed much of Real Madrid's victory.

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Days later, Vinicius apologised publicly to the fans, his teammates, the club and Florentino Perez. Xabi Alonso didn't get a mention.

Alonso insisted at the time that the matter was closed, but the friction between the pair kept stirring controversy. The Spaniard's spell ended in January 2026, after defeat by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

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Months later, Vinicius was candid looking back on that period, saying: "The chemistry between us didn't happen the way he wanted." He also praised the special relationship he found with Alvaro Arbeloa, and posted no public farewell message to Alonso when the coach left Real Madrid.

Now, with Alonso trying to get Chelsea back on track, a single like has been enough to reopen a chapter that had seemed closed.