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LiveTickets
Iraq-Faces-UAE-In-BasraAFP
Translated by

The worst in history: England team stuns UAE coach ahead of Oman clash

Z. Dalic
UAE vs Oman
UAE
Oman
Gulf Cup
Croatia vs England
Croatia
England
UEFA Nations League A
Croatia
United Arab Emirates
Oman
England

What happened?

Croatia's Zlatko Dalic, the head coach of the UAE national team, has received sad news ahead of the clash with Oman in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The UAE take on Oman today, Saturday, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah in the semi-finals of the Gulf tournament.

Roughly half an hour before kick-off, a brutal UEFA Nations League tie finished with England thrashing Croatia 7-0 in the third round of Group Three fixtures.

According to the "Stats Foot" network, that hammering is the heaviest defeat in Croatia's history.

It all came just three months after Dalic walked away from the Croatia job. His compatriot Slaven Bilic took over, while Dalic moved on to the UAE national team.

Dalic enjoyed a golden era with Croatia, leading the side for nine years since 2017. He guided them to second place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and third place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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