Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu, dropping important points in the La Liga title race. But the result was not the only talking point after the match. Jose Mourinho raised questions about how consistently he treats his players after he substituted Arda Guler and kept Vinicius Junior on until the final whistle.

Advertisement

Mourinho took Guler off in the 60th minute and sent on Carlos Espi. The Turkish midfielder didn't take it quietly, making his frustration clear as he walked off. Eyebrows went up, not least because Vinicius hadn't hit the expected level either, yet he stayed on until the end.

The "Carrusel Deportivo" programme on radio station "Cadena SER" picked over the fallout with a panel of journalists and analysts, and some felt Guler had good reason to be angry. The debate soon went beyond the substitution itself, turning to the growing discontent with the Brazilian winger and how far it is affecting his relationship with the Real Madrid supporters.

Read also: Video: a remark about Wydad sparks Mokwena's anger at Maghreb Fes fitness coach

Journalist Chazarri was the most scathing. "The Madrid crowd are already fed up with Vinicius," he said. "Why? Because he is a very big player and he has given a lot to Real Madrid, I don't deny that. But you have to know when to let players go. At Real Madrid they don't wait for you for one, two or three games, especially when long months go by without you producing anything." Letting the situation carry on like this would be deadly, he added, because the player had also caused numerous problems, on and off the pitch, more than once.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chazarri had some sympathy for Guler: "I think Guler felt hard done by. He felt you were taking him off because you don't dare take that player off and you want to keep him on, even though he is producing the same level that I am." In his view, the Turkish midfielder may have believed Mourinho was judging players by different standards.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Valencia vs Osasuna ExpressVPN

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona ExpressVPN

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla ExpressVPN

Espanyol vs Getafe ExpressVPN

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid ExpressVPN

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Osasuna vs Elche ExpressVPN

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid ExpressVPN

Getafe vs Valencia ExpressVPN



















Read also: Video: Al Ahly or the Premier League? Toney reveals his stance on leaving

The fans, he added, had read it the same way: "The fans whistled Vinicius, because it wasn't about the substitution itself." The programme also relayed journalist Alvaro Romero's take on the reaction in the stands. Supporters wanted to show their disapproval of Mourinho's change, he explained, but didn't dare whistle the coach directly.

Advertisement

Romero pointed out that the Santiago Bernabeu crowd whistled both Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe. The real anger, though, was aimed at the substitution.

Jordi Marti saw it differently, arguing that Mourinho's desire to bring Vinicius back to his best made sense. "I think it's natural that Mourinho wants to get Vinicius back, just as Diego Simeone wants to get the best version of Julian Alvarez back," he said. "Coaches have to get the most out of players of this value again, like Vinicius and Julian."

Advertisement

Yago de Vega was blunter in his objection to Mourinho's call: "He kept Vinicius on the pitch even though he shouldn't have stayed on." Javier Herraez had the last word, suggesting the Portuguese coach could rethink his attacking positions: "I think the player we will always see on the left from now on will be Diomande."

Read also: An exceptional verdict with a Ballon d'Or flavour: "Salah reclaims his throne"