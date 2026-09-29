A perfect start has lifted the UAE to the top of Group Two, and now Zlatko Dalic faces a fresh test against Qatar. The clash carries its own particular calculations, with both teams already through to the semi-finals before the final round of the group stage.

Dalic stressed the importance of the meeting with Qatar at Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, part of the third round of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The UAE lead the group with 6 points, ahead of Qatar on goal difference. They have scored 7 goals and kept a clean sheet across the first two rounds, while Qatar have found the net three times without conceding.

Speaking at the press conference, Dalic said: "The Qatari team is strong, and took part in the 2026 World Cup finals, so our meeting with them will be a special challenge, but we will seek to achieve victory and top Group Two."

"We delivered a high-level performance against Yemen and Bahrain and scored seven goals," the UAE coach added. "We play a match every three days, and this causes fatigue for the players, but we will try to overcome that."









He continued: "I am enjoying the work within the system, and I am pleased with what has been achieved after only ten days of work. I will not get ahead of events in Group One, and I will follow the meeting between Saudi Arabia and Iraq. All the participating teams are strong, and in the end we will face in the semi-final a team that has previously taken part in the last World Cup."

UAE player Ali Saleh set the bar higher. With qualification secured, he said the aim is to hold on to top spot, and the team's ambition stretches well beyond simply reaching the semi-final.

"Every team aspires to win, but as a group we are seeking to achieve a perfect record in our group," he said. "Our biggest goal is to claim the tournament title, and we will help each other in training and matches to reach this goal."