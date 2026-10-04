Legal expert Amer Al-Omayra has given his view on reports that Egyptian club Al-Ahly could face a registration ban over their dispute with Swiss national Harald Gamperle, the former assistant coach on Marcel Koller's technical staff.

FIFA's Players' Status Chamber ordered Al-Ahly to pay 357,500 euros to Gamperle, plus annual interest of 5%.









Speaking to media figure Abu Al-Maati Zaki, who published the comments on his Facebook page, Al-Omayra said FIFA rulings on unpaid dues to players or technical staff can leave a club banned for three registration periods.

At the same time, he stressed that the penalty won't take effect for now because Al-Ahly appealed the decision the moment it was issued.

He explained: "The ruling concerning Koller's assistant was issued on 26 May, but the decision became known in the media last Thursday, and Al-Ahly's management for its part submitted an appeal against it. Therefore, this matter suspends the enforcement of the financial decisions until the sports court rules on it."









The row dates back to April 2025, when Al-Ahly relieved Gamperle of his duties despite a contract that ran until June 2026.

Gamperle argued before FIFA that he was still owed his salary after being removed, while Al-Ahly insisted they had met their financial obligations up to his final working day.

Siding with the coach, the Players' Status Chamber held that the contract remained in force. It ordered Al-Ahly to pay 11 salaries covering May 2025 to March 2026, a total of 357,500 euros, with 5% interest on each payment until settlement.

The ruling grants Al-Ahly the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days of receiving the notification.