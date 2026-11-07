The third shock: Manchester City reel from a humiliating defeat to Nottingham

Manchester City slumped to a third straight Premier League defeat on Saturday evening, going down 3-1 at Nottingham Forest in the tenth round.

Beaten already by Aston Villa and Brighton, Enzo Maresca's men couldn't find a way back to winning ways. Instead they swallowed the bitter pill of a third loss, this time at the City Ground.

Forest came flying out of the blocks. Jair Cunha put the hosts ahead inside six minutes.

Twelve minutes later the lead was doubled, and it was a familiar face doing the damage. Liam Delap, the former City man, made it two.

City halved the deficit early in the second half, Rayan Cherki striking in the 52nd minute to hand the visitors hope.

Delap had the final word. He grabbed his second of the night and Forest's third in the 73rd minute.

The result lifts Forest to 9 points and 16th place. City stay stuck on 21 points in second, six behind leaders Arsenal.