Marc Casadó faces a big decision over his future. The Barcelona midfielder has attracted growing interest from clubs across Europe, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Yet a move to Bayer Leverkusen looks one of the front-runners, not least because his first coach, Carlos Martínez, now leads the German side's technical staff.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Casadó has fielded offers and expressions of interest from clubs in England, Italy and Germany, along with bids from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Those last two destinations hold little appeal for a player who wants to stay in one of Europe's major leagues.

Leipzig lead the German interest, while Real Betis have joined the race in recent hours. The Andalusian club rate the midfielder highly, and Casadó himself is keen to weigh up a stay in La Liga.

Leverkusen's offer, though, carries an extra pull. Carlos Martínez knows Casadó well, having been the first coach to guide his early steps in youth football at Barcelona's academy, La Masia.

Their bond stretches back years. The Catalan coach spent four seasons at La Masia before moving into the professional game.

That connection endured through the years that followed, and it now offers the player the chance to work again under a coach who has tracked his abilities and development from the very start.

Martínez arrived at Bayer Leverkusen this summer after his spell with France's Toulouse, signing a contract that runs until June 2028 to launch a new project in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen's midfield could prove decisive in any deal for Casadó. Question marks hang over Robert Andrich, the team's captain until this summer, who lost the armband once Martínez arrived.

The new coach confirmed Edmond Tapsoba would take over as captain. Andrich's position has grown trickier since. He has been told regular minutes may be hard to come by, though the player insists he has no wish to leave as long as he still feels valued.

Should Andrich move on, Casadó could emerge as a leading candidate to fill his place in the Leverkusen midfield. That gives the deal a sporting logic to sit alongside the personal ties to Martínez.

Betis remain an option, but Leverkusen chime better with Casadó's current priorities: a shot at the Bundesliga, the club's sporting project, and a reunion with the coach who saw his beginnings at La Masia.