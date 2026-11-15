The suffering continues: a worrying injury threatens De Jong's readiness with Barcelona

Barcelona have suffered a fresh blow before the resumption of La Liga, after Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong sustained an injury that will rule him out of his national team's next match against Germany, amid concerns over the severity of the injury and the potential length of his absence.
According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", De Jong came off against Greece with "some minor physical discomfort", according to the medical statement issued by the Royal Dutch Football Association, and he will miss the upcoming match against Germany.
Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez had been keen to play down the knock after the crushing 7-0 win over Greece, insisting the substitution was "more of a precautionary measure" and nothing to worry about.
The mood shifted hours later. The Dutch association announced it had left Frenkie de Jong out of the squad preparing for Monday's clash with Germany, raising fears the injury was more serious than it first appeared.
Initial reports pointed to possible back pain. But the information obtained by "AS" places the injury in the pubic area, after the player felt pain and discomfort there during the match.
De Jong will undergo examinations on Monday under the supervision of Barcelona's medical staff to determine the nature of the injury and how severe it is.
Pubic injuries are notoriously troublesome. They can be difficult to treat, which makes any return date dependent on how his condition develops and how well he responds to treatment.
The setback lands hard on German coach Hansi Flick, who had only just welcomed back one of the key men in his lineup, especially given De Jong's knack for covering more than one position on the pitch.
He has impressed in recent weeks, whether slotting in at centre-back against Alaves or operating at right-back against Atletico Madrid.
For the first match after the international break, Flick awaits the results of De Jong's examinations. He will, however, regain two important players at once before the trip to Villarreal: Dani Olmo and Jules Kounde.
The rest of the injury list, meanwhile, must wait a little longer. Rodri, Xavi Espart and Roony Bardghji all face more time on the sidelines before they return to the pitch.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm