The Spanish Federation summons Mourinho, Flick and Simeone: what is the reason?

The Spanish Football Federation has summoned José Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, Hansi Flick, the manager of Barcelona, and his counterpart at Atlético Madrid, Diego Simeone, to its headquarters on 22 September.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", 22 September could produce a striking image, bringing together Real Madrid's new coach, José Mourinho, Barcelona's Hansi Flick and Atlético Madrid's Diego Simeone.

All three will gather in the Spanish capital that day for a meeting called by the technical committee of coaches at the federation's football city in Las Rozas.

The gathering forms part of the federation's regular annual meeting, timed to coincide with FIFA's international break, which begins the day before on Monday 21 September.

Every professional football coach receives an invitation alongside the three giants. The big surprise would be Mourinho showing up at all. It would be his first time, as these meetings were not common during his first spell with Real Madrid. Both the Barcelona and Atlético Madrid coaches have attended such gatherings before.

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The meeting gives coaches the chance to raise issues tied to their roles, starting with the non-payment of dismissed managers' salaries, along with other matters concerning their leadership within the team.

Mourinho's attendance would stand out given the current dispute between the club and the Spanish Football Federation, which pushed him to boycott the recent meetings.

Even so, his predecessors Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso both attended similar meetings.