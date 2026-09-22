Real Madrid, under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, are still searching for their identity. With the first quarter of the season nearing completion, the Whites are repeating the same mistakes of the past two years.

Real Madrid legend Alvaro Benito delivered a fiery analysis on "Cadena SER" radio, pinpointing the only solution that can save the Portuguese's project. Los Merengues stand at a crossroads, he warned, and must pick a single style to survive.

Two styles, only one winner

Benito told the famous "El Larguero" programme: "This year, the problems of previous seasons are resurfacing again. If you carry out an in-depth analysis of the quality of players in Real Madrid's supposed first-choice line-up, even with Bernardo Silva instead of Tchouameni or Valverde, you will discover the existence of two completely different approaches to controlling the match."

According to the Spanish expert, Real Madrid can control matches in two contradictory ways.

The first relies on prolonged possession, minimising loss of the ball and forcing the opponent to defend close to their own goal. In theory, that is the clearest method.

Reaction drives the second: "Playing in advanced areas of the pitch rather than deep ones, while reducing spaces, constantly regaining the ball and heavily disrupting the opponent's advance."

The only solution: exploiting the human rockets

For Benito, the solution barely needs thinking about given the names Real Madrid currently possess.

He added: "With these fast players, such as Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande, you can inflict great damage on the opponent, so I believe you should choose this path."

He continued: "He can try to control through possession, but the matter will be very complicated given the characteristics of his players, as almost all the best players love to run. This type of player prefers to play in noisy matches and in an environment full of challenges, and I believe Mourinho is ideal for this style."

Praise for the Portuguese coach followed. "I think Mourinho is an excellent coach. He has become a global icon and one of the best coaches of the past three decades, specifically thanks to his cohesive and highly attacking teams that defend brilliantly, regain the ball and launch vertical attacks."

Possession is impossible with this squad

Mourinho has admitted in his press conferences that he wants periods of possession. Benito considers that impossible.

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He concluded: "I heard Mourinho say that he wants periods of possession, but I see it as very difficult. Even with Bernardo and Arda Guler together against top-class teams, it would be very hard for Real Madrid to control matches the way Barcelona do, because they simply do not have a team built on possession."