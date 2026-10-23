Last season, Bayern Munich's centre-back pairing was straightforward: Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah. When either was unavailable, coach Vincent Kompany could call on Min-jae Kim or Hiroki Ito. That looked like an internal "pecking order" or "hierarchy", though Kompany had little time for such labels. "People like making these rankings," he said back in the summer.

The numbers backed up that apparent order: Tah made 49 competitive appearances in the 2025/26 season and Upamecano made 42. By the end of October, Kim had played just 91 minutes in the Bundesliga, while Ito had an even smaller role. Since then, Kim has changed the picture in Munich. After a strong pre-season, he has become a genuine alternative and taken playing time in important matches away from Tah.

Kompany started the South Korean alongside Dayot Upamecano in central defence for the Bundesliga opener against VfB Stuttgart (5-1), last weekend's top-of-the-table clash with RB Leipzig (6-1) and Wednesday's eagerly anticipated Champions League match against Arsenal (2-2). Kompany saw it coming before Kim did.

"I had never experienced a long period in which I didn't play, so it was a little difficult at first," the defender told the Korean outlet Footballist in April, looking back on his 25/26 season of limited playing time. "I always thought playing constantly was the solution, but now I'm happy with my situation as a challenger," he added. No declaration of intent or bold talk. Quite the opposite.

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Why might Bayern Munich have let Min-jae Kim leave?

Kim's comments also fuelled talk of a summer departure from Bayern Munich. The thinking was that too much time on the bench could damage the market value of a player Bayern had paid €50 million for in 2023. If a club came in for Kim, Bayern could instead give the back-up centre-back role to someone younger than the 29-year-old South Korean, who could learn from Upamecano and Tah.

For example, Yann Aurel Bisseck's name came up as a potential signing because he could also fill in on the right if necessary. Luka Vuskovic's name kept cropping up at Säbener Straße and even prompted a comment from sporting director Max Eberl ("We're not made of money!").

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Kim stayed, and the rumours of a move now sound rather absurd. He worked hard during pre-season and impressed Bayern's decision-makers. "Min-jae really became more consistent last season and is continuing that now," Eberl said back in August. "Now there are three centre-backs, all three world-class," he declared. Kompany also praised his former reserve: "I want to pay Min-jae a compliment: whatever the situation, he delivers on the pitch and doesn't talk off it. He gives everything in training, he gives everything on the pitch," the Belgian said.

What is the current situation at centre-back for Bayern?

For Kompany, Kim's approach has earned him far more playing time than last season. Only Upamecano now looks truly indispensable, with Tah and Kim sharing the second centre-back spot. Yet transfer rumours about the South Korean have resurfaced: first, reports claimed English champions Arsenal were interested in him, then Milan entered the picture too.

Bayern Munich are unlikely to agree to a deal for Kim, who is under contract in Munich until 2028, while Kompany is regularly picking him. The player himself is also unlikely to want to leave Bayern. Kim said he was already happy as a challenger behind Upamecano and Tah. Now he is no longer a challenger.