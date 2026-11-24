Pape Gueye, who scored the goal that won Senegal the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco in the final in Rabat, has expressed his delight after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that handed the title back to his country, ending months of legal wrangling over who the tournament's champions are.
The Villarreal player took to his official Instagram account to share his feelings: "After these long months of waiting, I feel above all a huge sense of relief, and also immense pride at seeing the second star return to Senegal."
Gueye then turned to the Senegalese supporters: "People of Senegal, we will always give everything we have to make you proud of us."
He saved a special message for the Moroccan people: "I am also thinking of our Moroccan brothers. Beyond football, the respect and brotherhood between our two peoples remain what matters most. Let us preserve that."
The Lions of Teranga star signed off with: "In the end, Africa is the winner", adding a red heart and his country's flag to the post.
Read also: CAS ruling threatens a global achievement: will FIFA dock Morocco 18 points?
Gueye's message followed Tuesday's ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against the Confederation of African Football and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. CAS overturned the CAF Appeal Board's decision of 17 March and reinstated the result of the final, which Senegal won 1-0 after extra time.
The row goes back to the final on 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. In stoppage time, Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala went to VAR and awarded Morocco a penalty for a challenge by Malick Diouf on Brahim Diaz. Senegal's players protested, and several walked off the pitch before returning to finish the match. Diaz then missed the penalty.
Once play resumed, Pape Gueye struck the winner in the 94th minute, during extra time, to give Senegal a 1-0 victory and a second African star. Then, in March, everything changed off the pitch. The CAF Appeal Board overturned the Disciplinary Board's decision, ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win under Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations.
CAS disagreed. The court found that those two articles did not apply, because the referee had chosen to resume the match rather than end it for good. It held that the decision to continue play fell within his powers, and that both teams' return to the pitch allowed the match to go on. So it annulled the Appeal Board's decision and reinstated the original result, officially handing the title back to Senegal.
Senegal reclaim their African crown nearly ten months after the final, while Morocco lose the title the Appeal Board had awarded them. It isn't over yet. The Moroccan federation has said it rejects the ruling and intends to take the necessary legal steps to challenge it, so the fallout from one of the most controversial cases in African football history lives on even though CAS has settled the dispute.
Read also: Prominent French journalist on CAS ruling: CAF has lost its credibility and insulted African football
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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