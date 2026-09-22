Xavi faces a baptism of fire as Netherlands head coach. Voetbalzone have looked at the options available to the Spaniard and predicted which players will start against Germany in the Nations League on Thursday.

Robin Roefs has been doing very well at Sunderland for some time, and that has often sparked calls for him to be given a chance in goal. Even so, Bart Verbruggen remains the Netherlands' first choice under Xavi.

At right-back, Denzel Dumfries gets the nod ahead of Jurriën Timber, who is still working on his fitness. Jan Paul van Hecke partners Virgil van Dijk, who stays with the national team as captain. Micky van de Ven lines up on the left side of the Netherlands defence.

With Frenkie de Jong and Jerdy Schouten absent, Xavi has a midfield puzzle to solve. Joey Veerman is back with the Netherlands after two years and goes straight into the side against Germany. Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders complete the midfield.

On the right wing, Crysencio Summerville caught the eye at the World Cup and now looks set to prove himself. Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick against Manchester City and hopes to carry that form into Thursday. From the left, Cody Gakpo must provide the supply.

Both sides have revenge on their minds. The Netherlands were knocked out by Morocco in the round of 32 at the World Cup, while Germany disgraced themselves against Paraguay in the same round.

Likely Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo.