The number 8 player: a new Moroccan talent bursts into the Saudi league

The Saudi Roshn League is set to witness the emergence of a new Moroccan talent during the current 2026-2027 football season.

Reliable journalist Santi Aouna says Saudi club Al-Fateh are closing in on Houssam Essadak, the Union Touarga playmaker, during the current summer transfer window.

Essadak will join Al-Fateh on a season-long loan, Aouna revealed in a tweet on his personal "X" account, with a final agreement now struck between both clubs and the player.

The 21-year-old will become the eighth Moroccan to feature in this season's Roshn League, and the third at Al-Fateh alone, following Marouane Saadane and Mourad Batna.

One of the brightest rising talents in Moroccan football, Essadak has featured for the Union Touarga first team since 2024.

His most prominent stage came with Morocco's under-20 side, who pulled off a historic triumph as champions of the 2025 U-20 World Cup. He played 5 of the 7 matches without contributing a goal.